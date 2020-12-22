EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Tahoe-area leaders are asking Airbnb to stop allowing people to stay in rentals during the state’s stay-at-home order.

They say Airbnb is allowing reservations to continue even though all non-essential travel and overnight stays are banned by the state. In a letter to the company, leaders from Placer County, El Dorado County and Truckee asked for reservations to be canceled through January 1.

Some property owners say Airbnb is not allowing them to cancel and is not taking their listings down.

The leaders also asked Airbnb to work with owners to allow for full refunds or rebooking so tourists can come back when it’s safe and the stay-at-home order is lifted.

South Lake Tahoe and Truckee are part of the Greater Sacramento Region, where the stay-at-home order went into effect on Dec. 11 after ICU capacity dipped below 15%. The order lasts at least three weeks, but it could be extended.

As of Tuesday, ICU capacity in the region 15.7%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, himself in a precautionary quarantine after possible exposure for the second time in two months, said he’s likely to extend his stay-at-home order for much of the state next week.

California recorded a half-million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks. In a press conference Monday, Newsom said a projection model shows the state could be facing nearly 100,000 hospitalizations by next month.

