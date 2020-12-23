Steelers Need To Find Run Game, 'Take Some Shots' To Beat Colts In Crucial Week 16 Matchup Says CBS' Charles DavisCan the Steelers end their three-game losing skid Sunday and lock in the AFC North crown?

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16: Tony Pollard, Emmanuel Sanders Could Help Win Your ChampionshipIt's the last call for waiver wire pickups with championship week here for fantasy leagues. Here are some guys who could help you take home the title.

A 49ers Turnaround: From Super Bowl To Losing SeasonWhile the defending NFC champion 49ers would have had to win their last three games just to break even and avoid a losing season, they won't even be able to do that after a 41-33 loss Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys, who took the lead for good with scores after Nick Mullens threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

49ers To Finish Playing Home Games In Arizona Amid Extended Santa Clara RestrictionsFollowing an extension of a temporary ban on contact sports in Santa Clara County amid a surging coronavirus pandemic, the San Francisco 49ers will finish out the regular season practicing and playing home games in Arizona.