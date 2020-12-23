MANTECA (CBS13) — Detectives have officially identified the body found floating in a canal as that of missing Manteca woman Chenin Carlson.
Two fishermen discovered the body on Sunday off Chrisman Road in Tracy. A day earlier, Carlson – who was supposed to start a job nearby – vanished. Carlson’s family was fearing the worst.
On Wednesday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced that the body had been officially identified as Carlson’s.
Exactly how Carlson died has not been detailed at this point, but homicide detectives are investigating the case.
Detectives also revealed on Wednesday that they are now looking for Carlson’s SUV. The vehicle is a grey 2008 Honda Pilot with the California license plate 7FIE245. Anyone who sees the vehicle or knows where it might be is urged to call detectives at (209) 468-4400.
Friends said Carlson is the mother of two young children. She never showed up to her new job at Amazon in Tracy on Saturday, prompting the missing person report.