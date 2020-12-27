MANTECA (CBS13) – Three men attempting to break into a city facility on Christmas morning were arrested after being caught in the act, the Manteca Police Department announced on Saturday.
Rury Lopez, 29, Leonel Chavez-Aguilar, 36, and Abel Castillo, 24, all from Stockton, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and face charges of conspiracy, prowling, vandalism and possessing burglary tools, authorities said. Lopez, a felon, faces an additional weapons-related charge after being found in possession of a loaded gun.
Just after 4 a.m. on Christmas Day, officers spotted the three men attempting to break into the Corporation Yard along E. Wetmore Street, police said. The three were wielding reciprocating saws and had already breached a wrought iron fence surrounding the facility.
All three men were taken into custody without incident.
Chavez-Aguilar and Castillo had bail set at $115,000 each. Due to the weapons charge, Lopez had bail set at $165,000.
All three men are scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 29.