CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A suspect believed to be responsible for several suspicious fires in Calaveras County has been arrested.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office identified 33-year-old Carl Morrison of Mountain Ranch as the suspect after releasing a photograph of a person of interest last week.
Between Nov. 26 and 27, three fires of questionable origin were reported in the area of Boards Crossing Road, the sheriff’s office said. One cabin was destroyed in the fires and several acres of Forest Service land was also damaged, authorities say.
Officials arrested Morrison on Dec. 23 after reportedly discovering new information and evidence. He is facing charges of arson of an inhabited structure, arson of forest land, burglary, and vehicle theft. Morrison is being held at the Calaveras County Jil with a bail of $250,000.
