  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
By Ryan Hill
Filed Under:Nevada County News

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Even through closed windows and the sound of video games, Chris Wells heard a loud noise outside his house on New Year’s Eve – a sound that he later learned came from a tragic crash.

“I thought it was fireworks because there were fireworks going on that night,” Wells said.

Not fireworks, but a deadly crash occurred right outside his house on Cerrito Road off Highway 49 in the Dew Drop community in southern Nevada County.

Raymond Poquette, 80 (credit: Nevada County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said Raymond Poquette, 80, was driving his motorhome southward on the highway when he crossed into oncoming traffic – plowing into two vehicles head-on.

The California Highway Patrol said one of the drivers – a 56-year-old Grass Valley woman – died and the driver of the other car has minor injuries.

“It’s very tragic and sad to hear someone to die like that,” Wells said.

After a multi-agency investigation, the CHP said it found probable cause to arrest Poquette and book him on murder charges Friday afternoon.

This isn’t the first time Poquette has been involved in a head-on crash with a motorhome. In June 2017, he hit another motorhome along Highway 49. It was a crash involving a retired couple planning to travel the country and resulted in numerous broken bones and cuts.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply