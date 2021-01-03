Comments
ZAMORA (CBS13) – Caltrans confirmed at least one person has died in a rollover crash in rural Yolo County on Sunday.
The crash happened along northbound Interstate 5 in Zamora, north of Woodland, and caused lanes to be blocked.
The circumstances of the crash are unclear at this time.
Officials have not yet said how many people or vehicles were involved. Photos from the scene show one vehicle overturned and with major damage.
See photos below.
This is a developing story. More updates will come as new information becomes available.
More from CBS Sacramento: