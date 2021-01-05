GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – Approximately 100 people were in attendance at a New Year’s Eve party in Granite Bay despite an ongoing regional stay-at-home order, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday.
Spokesperson Angela Musallam said deputies responded to a noise complaint at a mansion in Vista De Lago Court in the gated Los Lagos community near Folsom Lake on Thursday night. Musallam said no complaints were issued and deputies left once the volume was turned down.
Videos circulating on social media show the number of people who attended the party could be much higher.
“The more these kinds of events occur, it means the longer we need to stay closed down to try to limit transmissions,” Dr. Dean Blumberg said. “These kinds of events are harmful to people’s health and harmful to the economy.”
Placer County sits in the Greater Sacramento region, which is remaining under a regional-stay-at-home order due to a region-wide drop in ICU capacity as coronavirus cases continue to tick upward.
The region went under the order three weeks ago as ICU capacity dropped below 15%, and the order was meant to be in effect for three weeks if that number improved. However, projections on Saturday prompted officials to keep the order in place for now as an anticipated surge resulting from the holiday is expected.
Dr. Blumberg, an infectious disease specialist at UC Davis, believes the implications of the celebration could have a widespread impact.
“If there is more than 100 people there, we know the transmission rate is relatively high, we know at least five or 10 of them were able to transmit,” Blumberg said.
“People need to start making better choices. I personally wouldn’t have gone to a party with 10 people” Placer County resident Rhonda Williams said.
On Monday, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg took to Twitter to criticize the party.
“If you wonder why the stay-at-home order remains in place and our ICUs remain under strain, look no further than the party attended by about 100 people in Granite Bay on New Year’s Eve, an event that showed blatant disregard for the sacrifices so many are making. Thank you to the vast majority of people who are doing the right thing to keep each other safe.”
— @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) January 4, 2021
Sacramento social media influencer Zayn Silmi apologized Monday for going to the party after he was spotted in videos online.
Despite the state stay-at-home order, some people choose to gather for the new year. So what kind of surge could we see in the coming weeks? CBS13 is getting answers.
The state saw an increase in cases and deaths just two weeks after Thanksgiving. Based on projection models by the University of Washington, we could see a nearly 19 % increase in cases and nearly 24% increase in deaths by Jan. 14.
“I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if the numbers go up by triple then what they are now because people just don’t want to take it seriously enough, I guess,” said Joey Montero.
Placer County Public Health is now advising people who went to the party or gathered on New Year’s Eve to get tested and stay home.
“It’s unfortunate because it’s going to affect a lot of people but it is what it is and we can’t really change what happened,” Williams said.
Placer County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rob Oldham issued the following statement about the event:
“Public Health has been made aware of this event. With this and any other gatherings that may have occurred over the holidays, we encourage participants to get tested and to stay home and away from others as much as possible.
If an individual who attended a large gathering were to test positive and were considered infectious during the timeframe, contact tracing would attempt to identify a roster of close contacts, and notification would occur. Contact tracing is more difficult if contacts are spread out geographically, and can also be impeded by willingness to participate along with elevated level of community transmission.”
Was Newsom there?
He wasn’t, but there were 100 other idiots…
GOOD FOR THEM. ANOTHER FINE EXAMPLE OF PEOPLE WHO ARE ENJOYING THEIR LIVES AN NOT PARTICIPATING IN THE COVID HOAX. LETS HAVE MORE PARTIES LIKE THAT! WE CAN PARTY, YOU CAN STAY AT HOME ALONE AND FANTASIZING ABOUT THE PANDEMIC THAT NEVER WAS. YOU CAN WEAR A MASK AND WE CAN LIVE LIKE NORMAL PEOPLE. YOU CAN LIVE IN DELUSIONS OF FEAR AND WE CAN LIVE IN REALITY. YOU CAN CALL US STUPID WHILE LONELY STAYING HOME SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WE CAN MINGLE, HUG KISS AND SHOW AFFECTION. YOU CAN BUY INTO THE MIND CONTROL OF THE MEDIA AND SUBMIT YOUR FREEDOMS AND WE CAN LIVE FREE AND TAKE OUR CHANCES.
WE ARE GROWN UPS AND CAN MAKE OUR OWN DECISIONS WITHOUT NEWSOM.
Party on, because there is no pandemic. the hospitals are not full, go check for yourself and prove me wrong. You are being lied to. Its all a ruse to steal your freedoms, wealth and help bring in chinese communism. The great reset is here.
LOL. Go ahead! Sounds like a plan. We stay home and you go out and kiss and hug people.
I just dont hug, I tongue kiss women, and more. Never been sick, never wore a mask, never fell for the hoax. Covid is real but its just the flu. Dont even know anyone who knows anyone that has been sick. Havent heard a person cough up mucous, cough, sneeze or blow their nose in public in over a year. Havent heard an ambulance, havent seen a hospital full with my own eyes, none of it….sorry I dont do delusions or television fantasy. While the covidiots sit at home in fear, I’m living my life and enjoying it….
The FDA today joined The WHO and Dr.Fauci in admitting there is a notable risk of false results from the standard PCR-Test used to define whether an individual is a COVID “Case” or not.
1. Experts compiled three datasets with officials from the states of Massachusetts, New York and Nevada that conclude:“Up to 90% of the people who tested positive did not carry a virus.”
2. The Wadworth Center, a New York State laboratory, analyzed the results of its July tests at the request of the NYT: 794 positive tests with a Ct of 40: “With a Ct threshold of 35, approximately half of these PCR tests would no longer be considered positive,” said the NYT. “And about 70% would no longer be considered positive with a Ct of 30! “
3. An appeals court in Portugal has ruled that the PCR process is not a reliable test for Sars-Cov-2, and therefore any enforced quarantine based on those test results is unlawful.
4. A new study from the Infectious Diseases Society of America, found that at 25 cycles of amplification, 70% of PCR test “positives” are not “cases” since the virus cannot be cultured, it’s dead. And by 35: 97% of the positives are non-clinical.
5. PCR is not testing for disease, it’s testing for a specific RNA pattern and this is the key pivot. When you crank it up to 25, 70% of the positive results are not really “positives” in any clinical sense, since it cannot make you or anyone else sick.
You have been lied to…..face reality, take off the mask and move on. Live your life!
I know people who have contracted the virus and survived it without complications, I also knew a person who contracted the virus and didn’t survive. Yeah, it’s real.
I could give a rats patootie what Steinberg thinks