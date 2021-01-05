NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a person suspected in an identity theft case in North Auburn.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Dec. 3, a thief got into an unlocked car along Parkway Place and took a purse, wallet, Forjas Taurus revolver, expensive sunglasses and other items.
A day later, the stolen credit cards were used at four different stores across Yuba City and Marysville. In total, the suspect bought about $1,275 in merchandise.
Further, detectives say the suspect also tried to pass two of the victim’s checks.
Surveillance video at the stores captured the suspect using the stolen credit cards. The suspect’s face was covered by a mask, but the person was also wearing a distinctive hoodie with the Robbins Fire Department logo.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Third Payment In Your Future?
- Sacramento Mayor Steinberg Denounces Big NYE Party Held At Granite Bay Mansion
- Stray Bullet Leaves Holes In Sacramento Resident’s Home
Anyone with information on who the suspect might be is urged to call detectives at (530) 889-7893.