SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County supervisor is facing calls to resign over a social media post about supporters of President Trump.
In a scathing Facebook post, Phil Serna wrote “If you are a supporter of Donald Trump, you’re dead to me. You don’t matter. You are irrelevant. You are a traitor. Hope that’s clear.”
On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff’s Association is calling the post a “shocking display of hatred.”
In a statement, the union said “a bias that alienates and scorns a significant percentage of the constituency living in his district should not be tolerated.”
The union is calling for the board to remove Serna if he does not step down.
Fellow Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost responded to those online comments Tuesday. In a statement, Frost said, “No elected official should disdain their own residents. I think all people are relevant, no matter what political candidate they happen to support”
