ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities say a neighbor on horseback helped chase a man suspected of burglarizing a barn near Roseville.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says about $5,000 worth of equestrian items were stolen from the Watt Avenue barn on New Year’s Eve. Exactly what time the theft took place is unclear, but a day later the barn’s owner somehow learned who the suspect was.

Deputies say the barn owner went to confront the suspect and found that other ranch employees had already confronted him.

Authorities were called, but the suspect was able to get away just before deputies could get there.

A chase soon followed – with a neighbor who saw the situation saddling up and helping chase the suspect, who was jumping fences and running through fields, on horseback.

Eventually, with the help of a law enforcement aircraft, the suspect was arrested.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Lincoln resident Timothy Riolo. Most of the stolen items have been recovered, deputies say.

Riolo has been booked into jail and is facing charges of burglary and concealing stolen property. The sheriff’s office says Riolo also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Sutter County.