By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Citrus Heights News, Sacramento County

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – SMUD is reporting that power has been restored to an area of Citrus Heights on Monday where thousands of customers were left in the dark.

The outage was centered in the area of Greenback Land and San Juan Avenue. SMUD reports the incident involved an underground cable.

Earlier reports indicated the outage was affecting as many as 4,000 customers.

At 7:58 a.m., SMUD tweeted, “Power has been restored. Thank you for your patience.”

