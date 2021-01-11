Deputy Shoots Suspect In Placer County After ChaseThe suspect was stopped by the deputy in the parking lot of Thunder Valley Casino, but reportedly suddenly hit the deputy with his vehicle, dragging the deputy. He was arrested later on in Lincoln on Fiddyment Road.

1 hour ago

CBS13 News Morning News - 1/11/21Dina Kupfer has your morning forecast from across the Sacramento region.

2 hours ago

California Desperate For Health Care Workers To Help With COVID PatientsCalifornia desperately needs more medial workers at facilities swamped by coronavirus patients. The ICU capacity is down to 6% in the greater Sacramento area, and even less in the Bay Area. There is still no room in the emergency rooms in San Joaquin Valley and in Southern California.

2 hours ago

AppCast - 1/11/21Here's your latest forecast for the Sacramento region

3 hours ago

Morning Forecast - 1/11/21Julissa Ortiz delivers the latest forecast for the Northern California region.

3 hours ago