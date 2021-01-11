SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, the FBI is warning all 50 capital cities of potentially armed protests as inauguration day nears.

Right-wing groups are allegedly targeting all 50 U.S. capitals for what’s been billed as “armed protests.”

“We have a big challenge ahead for next week with what happened last week and what some people are calling for the inauguration. They are not just in D.C., but all over our country,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn. “It is very much a potential here and we are doing everything we can to ensure that doesn’t happen.”

READ ALSO: Sacramento Police Chief, Mayor Speak On Reoccurring Protests Downtown: ‘It Is Already Out Of Control’

Sacramento’s FBI field office is aware of potential copycats in California’s capital city. Gina Swankie, a FBI public affairs specialist in Sacramento, said in a statement, “…we are gathering information to identify any potential threats …. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property.”

More from CBS Sacramento:

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert wants to remind potential aggravators that California is a concealed carry state.

“Whether you have a CCW or not, if you’re going to use a weapon to threaten somebody or intimidate somebody you can rest assured you’ll be prosecuted for that criminal behavior. I think you want to think twice about that,” Schubert said.

Schubert said armed protests aren’t protests at all.

“If you want to come to this county and you want to arm yourself, commit criminal behavior, your local law enforcement federal partners and DA’s office is going to make sure you’re prosecuted. The bottom line is, Trump lost the election and resulting in violence doesn’t do anything to move this country forward,” Schubert said.

CBS13 did reach out to the California Highway Patrol, whose job it is to protect the State Capitol. They tell us they don’t comment on matters of security but say they do have personnel ready to respond should state property need to be protected.

In a statement, CHP said, “The California Highway Patrol (CHP) always endeavors to protect the rights of every individual or group to lawfully exercise their First Amendment rights. Any response to a demonstration which has been determined to be illegal, such as an unlawful assembly or riot, would be treated equally in all situations. Responses to such, up to and including any arrests, are made solely based upon violations of the law and probable cause, and at no time based on race, political affiliation, sexual orientation, or religious beliefs, etc.”