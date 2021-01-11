University Of California Planning To Resume In-Person Classes In Fall 2021A statement Monday from the UC president's office said that, while COVID vaccines will soon become available to faculty, staff, and students, UC was remaining vigilant in critical prevention efforts. Katie Johnston reports.

13 minutes ago

Man Arrested In Knights Landing Accused Of Driving Stolen Vehicle, Gun ChargesA man was arrested during a traffic stop after he was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and illegally had guns, say deputies. Katie Johnston reports.

56 minutes ago

Deputy Shoots Suspect In Placer County After ChaseThe suspect was stopped by the deputy in the parking lot of Thunder Valley Casino, but reportedly suddenly hit the deputy with his vehicle, dragging the deputy. He was arrested later on in Lincoln on Fiddyment Road.

4 hours ago

CBS13 News Morning News - 1/11/21Dina Kupfer has your morning forecast from across the Sacramento region.

4 hours ago

California Desperate For Health Care Workers To Help With COVID PatientsCalifornia desperately needs more medial workers at facilities swamped by coronavirus patients. The ICU capacity is down to 6% in the greater Sacramento area, and even less in the Bay Area. There is still no room in the emergency rooms in San Joaquin Valley and in Southern California.

4 hours ago