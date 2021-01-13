YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Hollywood is coming to Yuba County. The crime comedy “Breaking News In Yuba County” is set to premiere next month.
The all-star cast includes Mila Kunis, Allison Janney, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.
Janney stars a suburban housewife Sue Bottoms, who gets a taste of local celebrity following the disappearance of her husband. After being overlooked for many years, Sue works to drag out her “15 minutes of fame” and stop the truth from coming out.
Although it’s set in Yuba County, the movie was actually filmed in Mississippi.
It will be released online and in select theaters on Feb. 12.
More from CBS Sacramento: