SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The reopening announcement Tuesday surprised Sacramento-area business owners who were bracing for another month of the stay-at-home order given the number of coronavirus cases.

“It’s definitely impacted us, it was a struggle for sure,” said Keela Hudson-Ali who owns Keela Hair Co.

She has been in business for seven years.

“We have extensions, wigs, hair color,” Hudson-Ali said.

She didn’t know the most recent stay-at-home order had been lifted until this morning.

“I found out on Instagram. And people were like ‘we get to open!’ I immediately came to the shop and we had tarp up and I was like oh my God my heart dropped and I literally grabbed the tarp and took it down and sent a text to all the ladies her,” she said.

She says it was unexpected and without warning, sort of the way the entire reopening and reversals have been handled throughout the pandemic.

“One minute we are open, one minute we are closed. We literally have to call all the clients and be like we are closed, don’t come,” Hudson-Ali said.

The same goes for Tiffany Bedolla, who specializes in neuromuscular massage therapy.

“Everything pretty much stopped. I just saw my chronic and acute people that could not even walk without seeing me,” Bedolla said.

She says she has worked hard to keep her business up and running.

“So every single one of my sheets gets changed,” Bedolla said.

Maintaining health protocols and doing whatever it takes to stay in touch with clients, many now working from home.

“These so-called office athletes as I like to call it, there is a lot of pressure on their neck and shoulders so we can start to see a lot of those trigger points,” she said.

Hudson-Ali’s appointments are booking up fast.

“We gotta keep going because if we don’t keep going we will not be in business,” she said.

Customers worried like she is that the reopening will not last.

“Oh yeah, probably, probably. I gotta make money while I can,” Hudson-Ali said.

