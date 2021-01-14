STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department is asking the public to help identify two persons of interest in a homicide case from September.

Detectives are on the lookout for two women who were caught on a surveillance camera close to the crime scene.

“Who these women are, what their involvement was in this homicide,” Stockton Police Department spokesperson Joe Silva said.

Silva says 58-year-old Andre Washington’s body was found with severe injuries in an alleyway behind a Stockton business on the 1100 block of W. Fremont Street.

“Due to the trauma on his body, we called out our homicide investigators,” Silva said.

After months of work, police finally have a lead and a lot of questions. But there’s one person who wants information more than they do, the victim’s fiancée. We asked Dena Buie if she recognized the two women in the surveillance photo.

“I did not recognize either of them. I just want answers. He was the love of my life,” Buie said.

Buie and Washington were together for 12 years. She says she knew immediately something was wrong because Washington hadn’t called her for days.

“I put out a missing person’s report on him because he wasn’t answering his phone and then I got the news they found his body. I just can’t get those images out of my head. Him fighting for his life,” Buie said.

Washington’s body was found on Sept. 30. Buie says, in an instant, her life changed forever.

“It’s very hard without him. I miss him so much. I miss him so much,” she said.

The Stockton Police Department is asking anyone who may know the women in those photos to come forward. They’re offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information.

