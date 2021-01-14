CBS13 APP:Get the CBS13 app and stay up to date on local news
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt in Modesto late Wednesday morning.

Modesto police say officers responded to the 2000 block of Celeste Drive a little after 11 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. There, a man with gunshot wounds was found.

The man was rushed to the hospital. Police say the severity of the man’s condition is unknown.

No suspect information is available at this point in the investigation.

Any possible witnesses of the shooting are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.