MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt in Modesto late Wednesday morning.
Modesto police say officers responded to the 2000 block of Celeste Drive a little after 11 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. There, a man with gunshot wounds was found.
The man was rushed to the hospital. Police say the severity of the man’s condition is unknown.
No suspect information is available at this point in the investigation.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- County Health Leaders Raise Red Flags About Lack Of Vaccine Doses After Access Expanded
- Roseville Flower Shop Bombarded With Threats, Mistaken For Texas Business Owned By Capitol Rioter
- Family Searching For Dog, Tyson, That Went Missing After Fatal Crash In Solano County
Any possible witnesses of the shooting are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.