By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Suisun City News

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a shooting in a Suisun City neighborhood early Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after noon along the 300 block of Flagstone Circle, Suisun City police say.

No other details, including if there were any injuries, have been released at this point.

Police are urging people to avoid the area for the time being.

Updates to follow.