Lillard Has 40, Blazers tIe Team Record for 3s To Beat Kings 132-126Damian Lillard scored eight of his season-high 40 points in the final four minutes, and the Portland Trail Blazers tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers to beat the Sacramento Kings 132-126 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Northern California Native Aaron Rodgers Publicly Criticizes Gov. Newsom Over His Handling Of The PandemicGreen Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly slammed government leaders, including Governor Gavin Newsom for his handling of the pandemic.

NFL Divisional Playoffs NFC Picks: Rams-Packers 'Is Really Strength Versus Strength,' Says SportsLine’s Kenny WhiteThe NFC Divisional round of the NFL playoffs features three legendary quarterbacks, only one of whom seems to be showing his age.

Sacramento Team To Join NWSL In 2022, Commissioner Lisa Baird AnnouncesSacramento is getting a National Women's Soccer League expansion team come 2022.