By Cecilio Padilla
ECHO SUMMIT (CBS13) — A driver escaped being injured after a large boulder fell onto their car at Echo Summit on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

According to California Highway Patrol’s South Lake Tahoe division, around 1:30 p.m., a sedan was heading westbound on Highway 50 when a 3’x2’ boulder landed on the roof of the car.

The driver was not hurt, officers say, but the boulder did leave quite a dent.

Officers say this area is known for landslides and falling rocks, so people should always be aware when driving through.