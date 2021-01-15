FOLSOM (CBS13) — A Folsom restaurant that where two workers are suspected of giving alcohol to a minor who later died in a fiery crash has had its liquor license suspended.
The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced the 45-day suspension of Catch a Wave by Blue Nami restaurant’s liquor license on Friday. It is effective immediately.
Officials say the suspension was handed down after an investigation into a September 2019 crash that left a 20-year-old Antelope resident dead. In that incident, which happened near the intersection of East Bidwell Street and Oak Avenue Parkway, ABC found that the driver was illegally given alcohol at Catch a Wave by Blue Name just before the crash.
Two people who worked at the restaurant were later arrested by ABC agents. Both were charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor resulting in death.
Further, ABC investigators also found that one of the workers gave alcohol to a 21-year-old woman who showed obvious signs of intoxication on the same night of the deadly crash. That other woman was later arrested on Highway 50 nearby on suspicion of DUI.
The suspension handed down on Friday also means that the restaurant’s license is on probation for the next three years. If a similar violation occurs within that time, ABC says they can revoke the liquor license.