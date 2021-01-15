Browns-Chiefs Preview: 'There's Something Very, Very Special About Cleveland,' Says CBS's Amy TraskThe Browns boast one of the NFL's better running games, but will that be enough to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

San Jose Sharks Open Season With 4-3 Shootout Win Over Arizona CoyotesMartin Jones stopped Clayton Keller in a shootout and the San Jose Sharks bounced back after Arizona's Phil Kessel scored with 3.2 seconds left in regulation, beating the Coyotes 4-3 Thursday night.

49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh Becomes Jets New Head CoachThe New York Jets were searching for a leader, someone who could bring a frustrated, playoff-starved franchise back to respectability. They think they found their guy in Robert Saleh.

Lillard Has 40, Blazers tIe Team Record for 3s To Beat Kings 132-126Damian Lillard scored eight of his season-high 40 points in the final four minutes, and the Portland Trail Blazers tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers to beat the Sacramento Kings 132-126 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.