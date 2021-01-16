  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Amador County News

JACKSON (CBS13) — An Amador County suspect was arrested Thursday night after deputies saw him crawl from underneath a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing an area check at the Walmart on Wicklow Way when they saw Joseph Thurston emerge from underneath a vehicle.

Deputies learned Thurston, a Tracy resident, was on probation out of San Joaquin County. After further investigation, deputies say Thurston had already stolen a catalytic converter and was trying to remove another.

Thurston was cited on charges including theft, possession of burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and tear gas, as well as tampering with a vehicle.

