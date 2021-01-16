CNSU Closer To Opening Elk Grove’s First Medical CenterThe need for more hospitals and healthcare workers may be greater than ever right now. Plans for a new medical center in Elk Grove couldn’t be more welcome news.

2 hours ago

PG&E May Shut Off Power To 21k Customers Next WeekForecasted high winds and dry conditions may prompt the first Public Safety Power Shutoff of the year Monday night.

2 hours ago

Yosemite Officials Ask For Information About Missing Hiker Alice Yu XieOfficials are asking for the public's help as they search for a hiker who went missing in Yosemite National Park.

2 hours ago

Human Remains Found In Fairfield FieldFairfield police are investigating after human remains were found in a field.

2 hours ago

Detective Hurt In Carmichael Shootout Expected To RecoverThe Sacramento County sheriff's deputy wounded in a shootout in Carmichael Friday night is expected to survive, officials said.

2 hours ago