SACRAMENTO (CBS13/CNN) — Did you win? The Powerball jackpot was up to $640 million Saturday night.

The winning numbers are 14-20-39-65-67 and the Powerball number is 2.

Powerball’s Saturday $640 million drawing will be the fifth-largest in its history – and the highest amount it’s been in nearly two years.

Although no one took home the big prize on Wednesday, the Powerball drawing was still fruitful for some. Powerball announced a $2 million winning ticket, which matched five numbers and used a power play multiplier, was sold in Virginia.

Ten $1 million tickets were won throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, New York and Texas.

After no winners Friday night, the Megamillions jackpot grew to $850 million. The next drawing is Tuesday, Jan. 19.

That big prize had a lot of people dreaming about what they would do if they won. All that money is hanging on six random numbers.

The record for largest jackpots in US lotto history are just north of $1.5 billion. A Powerball prize of $1.586 billion was split between three winners in January 2016. A $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize in October 2018 was claimed anonymously by a South Carolinian.

