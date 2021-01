Woman Shot And Killed By Adult Son Inside Senior Living Home, Sheriff's Office SaysA Foothill Farms woman is dead and her adult son is under arrest for allegedly killing her inside her senior living apartment Tuesday night.

NBA Players Could Assist With COVID-19 Vaccination AdvocacyNBA players could help expedite the vaccine rollout by setting an example.

Mega Millions Jackpot Swells To $850 Million For Tuesday’s Drawing: Here Are The Winning NumbersThis week, lottery players have another chance to win big since there were no winners of the top prize for both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in their most recent drawings.

CHP Issues More Than 100 Parking Citations For Illegal Parking, Discourages Sledding On Roadside HillsThe holiday weekend sent many visitors back home with an unwanted souvenir, a parking ticket. CHP issued 195 parking citations over the course of three days.