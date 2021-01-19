SACRAMENTO (CSB13) — Jorge Riley, a Sacramento man who admitted his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot in a video, has been arrested, the FBI confirmed Tuesday.

He expected to face felony charges.

A Colusa County woman is also facing charges for the riot at the Capitol. Officials say Valerie Elaine Ehrke faced a federal judge in Sacramento Tuesday on charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol.

Riley resigned from his position as a local Republican leader last week after a video of him admitting his actions was shared on social media.

“We pushed our way to Nancy Pelosi’s office and went further and further,” he said in the video. Riley talked in detail about the violence. “I got pepper-sprayed three times,” he said.

He also talked about breaching the building and pushing past police officers. And now his claims have caught up to him. Riley was forced to resign his position as a local leader within the California Republican Assembly last Thursday.

“Unfortunately on that particular day he made some decisions that were not representative of the values or vision of the California Republican Assembly,” said Craig DeLuz, a spokesperson for the California Republican Assembly.

DeLuz said he believes anyone who participates in violence like this should be prosecuted.

“We have the opportunity of a nonviolent revolution every two years. It’s called an election,” DeLuz said.

Riley was seen in the video wearing a Sac Republic FC shirt. The team released a statement saying Riley is “not a Republic FC member, has no association with the club in any matter, and unequivocally does not represent the values of this club.”

