SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — This week, lottery players have another chance to win big since there were no winners of the top prize for both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in their most recent drawings.

No one beat the odds in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, so the jackpot grew to an estimated $850 million. It would be the third-largest jackpot ever if there’s a winner of the top prize for the drawing on Tuesday.

The winning numbers Tuesday night are 10, 19, 26, 28, 50 and the Mega number is 16.

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $730 million after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball in the drawing on Saturday night. Wednesday’s drawing will be the fifth-largest jackpot ever.

It’s been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months.

The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always choose cash prizes, which for Powerball would be $546 million. The estimated cash prize for the next Mega Millions jackpot is $628.2 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.