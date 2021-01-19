NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — The man who died after he got pinned under the SUV he was working under in North Highlands over the weekend has been identified.
Back on Jan. 17, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a reported accident along Coil Court and found a man pinned under a Ford Explorer. Officers learned that the man had been working under the vehicle, but it’s unclear how he got pinned.
Medics pronounced the man dead several minutes later.
On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 50-year-old North Highlands resident Dale Wayne Avila.
No foul play is suspected, CHP says, but anyone who may have seen the accident is urged to call investigators at (916) 348-2300.