  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Suisun City News

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a shooting left a woman hurt in Suisun City on Monday night.

Suisun City police say, just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Seagull Drive to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a female who had been shot in the face was found.

Officers started investigating the scene, finding about 50 shell casings of different calibers.

The female – whose age has not been released – was been taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition, police say.

Investigators note that the shooting appears to be a targeted attack, but no suspect information has been released at this point.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call investigators at (707) 421-7373.