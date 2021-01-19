SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a shooting left a woman hurt in Suisun City on Monday night.
Suisun City police say, just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Seagull Drive to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a female who had been shot in the face was found.
Officers started investigating the scene, finding about 50 shell casings of different calibers.
The female – whose age has not been released – was been taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition, police say.
Investigators note that the shooting appears to be a targeted attack, but no suspect information has been released at this point.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Sheriff: Deputy And K9 Killed In Shooting With Suspect At Cal Expo
- Rioters Caught On Camera Vandalizing, Breaking Windows At Vacaville Police Department
- Strangers Battle Flames To Rescue Men From Burning Car
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call investigators at (707) 421-7373.