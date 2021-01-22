MLB Hall Of Famer Hank Aaron Dies At Age 86The baseball legend died Friday at the age of 86 years old the Braves announced via their Twitter account.

2 Suspects Arrested After Being Found With Mail Stolen From Auburn HomesAuthorities have arrested two people in Auburn who were allegedly found with a package and pieces of mail that didn’t belong to them.

'What Is He Going To Do Next?': Peeping Tom Terrifies Women In Midtown SacramentoSacramento Police are looking for a prowler on the loose after multiple victims have reported a man is lurking through midtown Sacramento at night. Victims say the man has been terrorizing women for months.

Ceres Man, 26, Found Shot In Car After Crash DiesA man who was found to have been shot after crashing his car in Ceres on Thursday evening has died, authorities say.