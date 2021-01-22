AUBURN (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested two people in Auburn who were allegedly found with a package and pieces of mail that didn’t belong to them.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to the 100 block of Mountain Drive to investigate a suspicious vehicle. Deputies were able to pull the car over along Lincoln Way.
Two men – 41-year-old Sacramento resident Steven Shaw, the driver, and 30-year-old North Highlands resident William Ceballos-Cargas – were inside the car.
Deputies say several pieces of mail and a package they believe was stolen from nearby homes were soon found during a probation search of the men.
Shaw and Ceballos-Cargas have been arrested and are now facing charges of identity theft and conspiracy to commit a felony.
The mail has been given back to its rightful owners, deputies say.