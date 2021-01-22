COVID-19:Find out about COVID-19 vaccination in your county
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Auburn News, Placer County

AUBURN (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested two people in Auburn who were allegedly found with a package and pieces of mail that didn’t belong to them.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to the 100 block of Mountain Drive to investigate a suspicious vehicle. Deputies were able to pull the car over along Lincoln Way.

Two men – 41-year-old Sacramento resident Steven Shaw, the driver, and 30-year-old North Highlands resident William Ceballos-Cargas – were inside the car.

Deputies say several pieces of mail and a package they believe was stolen from nearby homes were soon found during a probation search of the men.

Shaw and Ceballos-Cargas have been arrested and are now facing charges of identity theft and conspiracy to commit a felony.

More from CBS Sacramento:

The mail has been given back to its rightful owners, deputies say.