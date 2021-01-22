ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A man ejected from his motorcycle after a crash in Elk Grove has died from his injuries, authorities said on Friday.
According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the crash happened at around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Calvine Road and Sheldon North Drive.
The motorcyclist, 68, and the driver of a Toyota Camry were both traveling eastbound on Calvine Road when the Camry made a right hand turn in front of the motorcycle, authorities said. The motorcyclist was tossed to the road and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the crash is asked to contact Elk Grove police.
