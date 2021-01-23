SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As more rain and snow are expected to arrive in the region late Sunday and early Monday, an even stronger winter storm could potentially bring “multiple feet of snow” from Tuesday to Friday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.
A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect during that period. The foothills could potentially get up to 2 feet of snow while higher elevations may see as much as 7 feet of snow.
⚠️Heads up! After the upcoming Sun-Mon storm, a stronger winter storm could bring multiple FEET of snow Tue PM – Fri AM. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Major travel delays are expected with possible road closures. Travel is HIGHLY discouraged. Stay tuned! #cawx
Visibility is expected to be heavily impacted, with whiteout conditions, chain controls and road closures expected during the storm watch.
The NWS is also projecting about 10 inches of rainfall across the Sierra through next Saturday.
