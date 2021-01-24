FRESNO, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — A hiker who was declared missing while in Yosemite National Park was found dead the same day, without a public update from the National Park Service.
Authorities announced the death of 41-year-old “Alice” Yu Xie on Friday.
Yosemite officials released details of the Chinese national’s disappearance by website and social media on Jan. 16. Xie was found dead at the base of Upper Yosemite Fall the same day. The cause of death was not immediately released.
Xie, a Chinese national living in the U.S., traveled to Yosemite from Mariposa County on Jan. 14 and was reported missing the next day. The NPS said she had planned to hike to the top of Yosemite Falls.
There was no immediate explanation from the park service why the announcement of her death was delayed nearly a week.
The woman’s family was notified. There was no indication of whether the communication was related to the delay in updating the search status.
