SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California public health officials have lifted the statewide stay-at-home order.

The California Department of Public Health announced the end of the stay home order on Monday morning. The move means all counties will be back under the reopening tier plan, where certain sectors are allowed to reopen based on case rates and positive COVID-19 tests.

“Californians heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and accepted that challenge to slow the surge and save lives,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer, in a release about the decision.

Sunday night, CBS13 also obtained a letter sent by the California Restaurant Association to members that says Newsom’s administration “informed us the Governor will announce tomorrow that the stay-at-home order will be lifted in all regions of the state.”

In our area, the San Joaquin Valley was the only region currently under a stay-at-home order. The Greater Sacramento region has had restrictions lifted for nearly 2 weeks now. The Bay Area and Southern California regions are also currently under the order.

A regional stay-at-home order impacted dozens of counties across the state in regions where ICU capacities fell below 15%. At certain times, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions fell to zero percent ICU capacities as coronavirus infections surged across the areas.

Sunday night, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said:

“We see promising signs that California is slowly emerging from the most intense stage of this pandemic. We continue to look at what that means for the Regional Stay at Home order and anticipate that the state Department of Public Health will provide a formal update tomorrow morning.”

