YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies say four people have been arrested after a shooting left a woman dead near Davis on Monday.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home along the 44000 block of County Road 29 – between Davis and Woodland – to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, deputies found a woman who had been shot. Deputies started life-saving measures and the woman was soon taken to the hospital.

Deputies said the woman’s injuries were serious. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office identified the woman as 39-year-old Davis resident Sasha Beach. Authorities also announced that a total of four people had been arrested as a result of the shooting investigation.

James Graham, a 38-year-old Sacramento resident, is facing murder, parole violation, and felon in possession of ammunition charges. Nicole Cunnion, a 39-year-old Sacramento resident, is also facing charges of being an accessory to murder.

The other two people arrested, 38-year-old Davis resident David Goelz and 29-year-old West Sacramento resident Nicholas Morrison, are facing violations of post-release community supervision and other various charges.

Investigators have not detailed what led up to Beach being shot.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact detectives at (530) 666-8282.