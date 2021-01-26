NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — Deputies say a Sacramento man was found with about 13 grams of cocaine during an arrest near Newcastle last week.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, early last Tuesday morning, deputies pulled over a car along eastbound Interstate 80 at Newcastle Road.
Exactly what prompted the initial traffic stop is unclear, but deputies say the driver game them a false name at first. Deputies were eventually able to identify him as 23-year-old Sacramento resident Russell Novak, though.
A search of Novak’s car soon uncovered a brown zipper bag with about 13 grams of cocaine inside, deputies say. A digital scale and two smartphones were also found.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Gov. Newsom Denies Stay-At-Home Order Was Lifted To Appease Critics Calling For Recall
- Northern California Braces For Wintry Blast Bringing Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds And Massive Snowfall
- Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest In Sacramento Prowler Cases
Novak was arrested and is now facing charges of possession of drugs for sale and giving a false name to a peace officer.