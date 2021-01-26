  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Placer County

NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — Deputies say a Sacramento man was found with about 13 grams of cocaine during an arrest near Newcastle last week.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, early last Tuesday morning, deputies pulled over a car along eastbound Interstate 80 at Newcastle Road.

Exactly what prompted the initial traffic stop is unclear, but deputies say the driver game them a false name at first. Deputies were eventually able to identify him as 23-year-old Sacramento resident Russell Novak, though.

A search of Novak’s car soon uncovered a brown zipper bag with about 13 grams of cocaine inside, deputies say. A digital scale and two smartphones were also found.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Novak was arrested and is now facing charges of possession of drugs for sale and giving a false name to a peace officer.