(CBS13) — A bizarre and tragic road rage attack left two men dead.

Police say after an initial crash on Interstate 80 near the Nevada State Line, the suspect in the attack ran over the victim, killing him. That suspect was then hit and killed in oncoming traffic when he tried to run across I-80, near Reno.

The Nevada State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 30-year-old Jarred Johnson.

Johnson’s friends are remembering him as a fun-loving man whose life was taken way too soon. Mikey Majors tried holding back tears describing his close friend.

“I looked at him as an older brother,” Majors said, “I always will. We’re all hurting pretty bad right now. This is definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through in my life.”

Photos show Johnson enjoying what he loved most: motorsports. He worked as a mechanic at Northstar.

Video shows the crime scene on I-80 last Thursday that left him dead. The Nevada State Highway Patrol reports Johnson became the victim of a road rage attack.

He was rear-ended on I-80 near the state line. Johnson and the suspect in the crash ended up outside their vehicles in a fistfight, before the suspect got in Johnson’s truck and ran him over, killing him.

“I can’t even imagine knowing that, that he would have known that was his last moment,” friend Teresa Majors said. “I can’t even imagine what quick thoughts were going throwing his head. He was just going home.”

Police say the suspect later tried carjacking several other vehicles on the freeway before being hit and killed himself in oncoming traffic.

A wild sequence and a senseless act, leaving family and friends of Jarred Johnson suffering a heartbreaking loss.

“Jarred was real, he was genuine and he had so much life in him, and so much ahead of him,” Teresa Majors said.

“I just want everyone to know he was a great guy,” Mikey Majors said.

Besides his parents, Johnson leaves behind a sister, a niece and a nephew.

The Nevada State Highway Patrol has identified the suspect in the case who died as Jaime Ramirez from Woodland.