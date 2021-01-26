SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a car-to-car shooting in south Sacramento over the weekend.
The shooting happened Sunday night near Power Inn and Gerber roads. An EMT was actually the one who called in to make the report that there had been a crash and they were already helping a gunshot victim, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies and medics soon arrived, but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene. A woman who was also in the car was not hurt, deputies said.
Investigators believe the pair were driving when someone in another car opened fire, causing them to crash.
On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as 39-year-old Sacramento resident Johnny Castro.
Exactly what led up to him being shot, including a motive, is still under investigation. No suspect information has been given at this point.
