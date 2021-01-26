STOCKTON (CBS13) — What started as a recovery of a stolen car turned into a bigger investigation in Stockton over the weekend, authorities say.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, Saturday afternoon, a California Highway Patrol officer requested help with recovering a car that had reported stolen. The car was seen at a home along the 10700 block of N. Highway 99 E Frontage Road.

As deputies soon discovered, the suspect – identified as 51-year-old Beau Jason Hybarger – had been living at the home with his 73-year-old mom.

Hybarger was a convicted felon who had just been released a last week for an arrest on a separate case.

Law enforcement officers started searching the home and bullets from two different types of weapons were found, the sheriff’s office says. A small amount of meth, honey oil and a suspected meth lab was also discovered.

A suspicious device that was also discovered in the home prompted an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to respond. The device was found to be not an explosive, though.

Hybarger has been arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail, facing a slew of charges.

