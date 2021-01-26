VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A suspect has died after a police shooting in Vacaville Tuesday night, officials confirm.

Vacaville police say a silver pickup truck was seen driving recklessly around 8:35 p.m. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle through residential neighborhoods and into the parking lot of the Vacaville Skate Center on Davis Street, where they say the driver rammed a police vehicle.

Lt. Mark Donaldson says officers tried to do a pit maneuver to disable the vehicle, but the driver kept going. Multiple officers fired their weapons at the suspect at 8:40 p.m., Lt. Donaldson said.

The suspect was hit and pronounced dead at the scene after officers attempted life-saving measures.

Police have not identified the suspect but say he was a white male adult.

One officer was taken to an area hospital after complaining of shortness of breath and pain in the neck, Lt. Donaldson said. No other injures were reported.

The on and off-ramps to eastbound Interstate 80 were closed during the investigation.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the shooting happened Thursday night. The shooting happened on Tuesday.