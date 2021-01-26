PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Future changes in the way California distributes their vaccines have drawn concern from many with underlying health conditions who believed they’d be next in line to get their shot.

Alison Holguin is among them, wondering when her family may be able to return to some sort of normal.

“We live essentially in our home, and every time we go to the park I’m worried somebody is going to cost me my life,” Holguin said.

Holguin is the mother of a very high-risk son and a woman dealing with her own underlying health conditions and recalls what Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement two weeks ago when distribution expanded to people 65 and older.

“He said: ‘It’s no higher priority than efficiently and equitably distributing these vaccines as quickly as possible to those who face the gravest consequences,'” she said.

She’s left wondering why people with underlying health conditions are among the ‘gravest consequences’ anymore.

“When I have a chance at my survival to continue with some sort of life,” she said. “I can’t get it.”

Under the newly announced vaccine distribution system, the framework will focus on age once the current tier is complete. The current tier includes health care workers, those 65 and older and school staff. But many counties still can’t begin vaccinating those over 65 just yet due to supply strains.

California’s Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, faced questions on Tuesday, including what about younger people who have their own risk factors?

Dr. Ghaly implied there would be some prioritization, “Younger individuals who are in professions where they’re not as exposed will end up waiting a little longer than those with higher risk or exposure.”

But the confusion continues with little details on how the new system would work.

“I am concerned it’s going to create a Hunger Games for vaccine access,” said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an infectious disease expert with UCLA. He says one way that could help is creating a smaller tier system within age groups.

Under this new plan, the hope from the state is to speed up the vaccination process overall. But for Holguin, looking to get inoculated to protect herself and her family, it remains a waiting game.