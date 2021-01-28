8:09 a.m.

44,699 PG&E customers and 12,184 SMUD customers are without power.

7:09 a.m.

Over 14,000 SMUD customers and thousands more PG&E customers are without power this morning. That number is slowly shrinking as crews, working around the clock, work to assess the damage and repair lines damaged by toppled trees.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several hours of wild weather knocked out power at tens of thousands of homes across the Sacramento region.

On Wednesday night, many were still in the dark ahead of more heavy rain and snow on the way.

These are challenging conditions for power crews that are scrambling to get the lights back on before the next big storm. More than 100,000 PG&E and SMUD customers lost power in one night.

“We went off about 8:15/8:30 last night,” Jill Reeves said Wednesday night.

Reeves said it got very cold at her Granite Bay home.

“Thank goodness I have a great fireplace,” she said.

She lit it with wood from a tree that fell down in a storm last year. The other saving grace: her gas stove.

“I can boil water. I made my coffee this morning and reheat food,” Reeves said.

Reeves is one of many who may get their power back, only to lose it again as the storms continue this week. Extra PG&E crews have been called in to help with the restoration. A spokesperson said they worked quickly during a small break in the weather.

“This was a really big storm. As soon as the weather cleared in certain areas and it was safe for our crews to get out there they were out making assessments, making repairs,” said Megan McFarland, a PG&E Spokesperson.

But another storm blowing in could slow down progress. Over the next couple of days, the National Weather Service said the Sacramento region could see another two inches of rain.

Meanwhile, many are left in the dark while sheltering in place. Reeves said the silence is strange.

“Bring here with no noise except the wind, it’s kind of weird,” Reeves said.