SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The latest on the severe weather hitting Northern California:

11:23 p.m.

Nearly 73,000 SMUD customers are without power as the storm rages on in the Sacramento area. Strong winds are knocking down power lines and poles, sending trees toppling and creating dangerous driving conditions.

PG&E is also reporting outages across the region with thousands of customers in the dark.

In Stockton, police shared photos of down trees and other debris littering roadways. Officers said the gusty winds tore apart a canopy tent on Pacific Ave. outside a restaurant.

The gusty winds are tearing apart a canopy tent outside a restaurant in the 5700 block of Pacific Ave. Please remember to be aware of debris in the roadway while driving tonight. #stocktonstorm2021 pic.twitter.com/U4ddL59vxW — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 27, 2021

Up in the Sierra, snow is coming down, prompting chain controls and road closures. The Donner Summit rest area was closed Tuesday night near Interstate 80 for snow removal.

Travelers are being asked to avoid Sierra travel for the next few days.

The snow was also falling in lower elevations including Colfax and Applegate as winds whipped through the area.

10:30 p.m.

An overturned truck on the Yolo Causeway is causing major traffic delays. Caltrans says all lanes on eastbound Interstate 80 at the Causeway are blocked due to the overturned big rig. There is no estimated time of reopening.

There will be extensive delays as crews work to clear the scene. A Caltrans camera from Interstate 80 at Chiles Road showed long lines of brake lights on the roadway.

9:12 p.m.

Now more than 62,000 SMUD customers are without power as the storm continues to pummel the Sacramento area. Large outages are impacting the Arden and Carmichael areas with more than 48,000 customers affected.

In Arden-Arcade, the wind brought down a large tree near Eastern Avenue and Vulcan Drive, snapping poles and bringing down cable wires.

#Breaking Sacramento County Winds bring huge tree down on Eastern Ave and Vulcan Drive, snapping poles and bringing cable wires down. #cawx pic.twitter.com/Lw3anFoe8X — stevelarge (@largesteven) January 27, 2021

The National Weather Service says a 58 mph wind gust was reported at the Sacramento International Airport around 9 p.m.

8:44 p.m.

Approximately 44,000 SMUD customers have lost power due to the weather. Two major outages in Carmichael and Citrus Heights are impacting at least 10,000 customers each.

There are also reports of a tree falling onto a home on Pinell Street in North Sacramento. No injuries were reported but the homeowner says they were inside the house when the tree fell.

Driving conditions are worsening as well. Another crash was reported at the Highway 50 and Interstate 80 connector in Sacramento.

8:20 p.m.

Gusty winds are creating dangerous driving conditions in the Sacramento area. As of 8 p.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento said winds continued to increase across the area, and a gust of 53 mph was measured at McClellan Airfield.

On Lemon Hill Avenue in South Sacramento, emergency crews responded to “wires down” in the roadway. A section of the road was closed off as crews worked.

Caltrans also reported a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 50 at Watt Avenue in Sacramento. The right lane was blocked by the crash. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

About an hour away in Colfax, snow began to fall around 8 p.m.

It's officially snowing in Colfax! Look at these beautiful flakes! @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/ruYsyDA71h — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 27, 2021

8 p.m.

Chain controls are now in effect on Interstate 80 as the storm moves up toward the Sierra. Caltrans said the chain controls are in effect in both directions from Alta to Donner Lake.

In Stockton, there are several reports of trees falling down as the wind speeds pick up. Stockton Police shared a photo from Harding Way and Pershing Avenue of a tree that fell down into the road. No injuries have been reported.

There have been several reports of trees falling down this evening due to the wind. This tree is near Harding Wy & Pershing Ave. Please drive careful tonight & always be on the look out for flooded streets and trees, power lines, or debris in the roadway. #StocktonStorm2021 pic.twitter.com/Eoa4gFOUY8 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 27, 2021

7:57 p.m.

Thousands around the Sacramento area are without power as the rainy, windy weather gets stronger. SMUD says crews are working to restore power to nearly 20,000 customers Tuesday night.

We're experiencing scattered power outages due to the rainy, windy weather. Our crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to about 20,000 customers. To report an outage or see your estimated restoration time, please visit https://t.co/FP44ltixQT. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 27, 2021

7:25 p.m.

As wind speeds pick up and rain is coming down hard in the Valley, several large power outages have been reported.

More than 1,100 SMUD customers in the Carmichael area lost power around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. There are several small outages in the area and it’s not clear if the weather is the cause of all of the outages.

In the Florin area, nearly 2,900 SMUD customers also lost power around 6:30 p.m. Crews responded to the area to assess the outage. You can check the latest SMUD outages on their website.

Outside of Sacramento County, PG&E reported two large outages in the Woodland area and near South Yuba City, both in the 6 o’clock hour. So far, there is not an estimated time of restoration for either area. Current outages can be tracked on their website.

6:39 p.m.

The storm is moving into Northern California with gusty winds picking up and rain falling in the Valley.

In the foothills, some light snow has been reported and winds are also picking up, but roads are still open ahead of the bulk of the snow. Near Redding, in the upper Sacramento Valley, snow was sticking to the ground around 6 p.m.

But up in the Sierra, where a Blizzard Warning went into effect Tuesday, no snow was falling in the 6 p.m. hour as residents prepared for the storm. Officials say travel should be avoided if possible, especially in the higher elevations, where snowfall totals could reach six to eight feet by the end of the week.

We cannot stress this enough – IF YOU HAVE NOT ARRIVED TO YOUR DESTINATION BEFORE SUNSET TONIGHT, TRAVEL TO THE SIERRA IS NOT ADVISED. Heavy snow is on tap and whiteout conditions are expected. Please make smart travel choices. https://t.co/V8g0VyBtK8 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 26, 2021

6:02 p.m.

12:58 p.m.

A Blizzard Warning is going into effect for South Lake Tahoe ahead of the storm, officials say.

Feet of snow is expected in the area, plus even more in higher elevations. Couple with high winds, officials are warning people that travel will be difficult, if not impossible, the next few days.

“Our snow removal teams are the best in the business and will work tirelessly to make sure that happens,” said Joe Irvin, South Lake Tahoe’s city manager, in a statement.

NEW: Winter Storm Warning has been upgraded to a BLIZZARD WARNING⚠️ for parts of the Sierra Nevada, impacting I-80 & US-50. ❄️ Driving conditions will deteriorate rapidly tonight with white-out conditions & near-zero visibility from this dangerous winter storm. #CAwx #CAsnow pic.twitter.com/nTwmRmOEY3 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 26, 2021

The Blizzard Warning will remain in effect through Friday.

12:15 p.m.

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for parts of Solano County affected by the LNU Lightning Complex fires ahead of the storm.

There is concern over flash flooding and mud or debris flow, officials from Solano County’s Office of Emergency Services say.

An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for a portion of the LNU burn scar due to the potential for mud or debris flow and flash flooding. Visit https://t.co/1RmGQYzXdb and click Be Storm Ready for the evacuation warning map and address lookup. #AlertSolano #StormWatch #LNUBurnScar — SolanoOES (@SolanoOES) January 26, 2021

Most of the areas under Evacuation Warnings include the higher terrain of the northwestern edge of Solano County. Many areas right next those areas are also under a Flash Flood Warning.

Solano County residents can head to this website to check if their neighborhood is under the warning.

6:59 a.m.

Several Sierra and foothills school districts are on a delay due to the extremely cold and icy conditions Tuesday morning.

El Dorado High School and Union Mine High School are on a 1-hour delay.

Pioneer Elementary School District is on a 2-hour delay.

The Gold Oak Union High School District (in the Placerville/Pleasant Valley area) is closed on Tuesday due to icy conditions.

6:01 a.m.

Northern California is preparing for a wintry blast that is expected to bring freezing temperatures, pouring rain and massive snowfall.

The National Weather Service says freezing temperatures are anticipated across the area Tuesday morning and a high-impact winter storm will hit Tuesday evening through Friday. The storm is expected to bring periods of gusty winds, moderate to heavy rain, and mountain snow.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the Valley Tuesday, prompting people to weatherproof their homes Monday night ahead of the winter blast. At the Ace Hardware store in East Sacramento, homeowners picked up rakes, foam wrapping for pipes, and frost cloths for plants, which are sold out.

Experts say there are alternatives to the frost cloths, including Christmas lights. Sheree Johnson says incandescent lights, not LED, can help keep citrus trees warm. You can also wrap plants in dry sheets.

Sacramento opened a warming shelter Monday night ahead of the freezing temperatures to help the homeless.

By Tuesday afternoon, the high-impact storm is expected to arrive, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snowfall to the foothills and mountains. The Winter Storm Warning is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the foothills/mountains of interior NorCal Tue PM – Fri AM. Snowfall will be possible down into the N Sac Valley late Tue – Wed AM w/cities of Redding & Red Bluff receiving multiple inches of snow. Travel is HIGHLY discouraged #cawx pic.twitter.com/T4SLC20mVc — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 26, 2021

Extremely heavy snowfall of up to two inches per hour could create travel delays with chain controls and possible road closures. Travel is highly discouraged, officials said.

Chain controls were already in effect on some mountain roadways Monday evening as showers popped up around the Sierra.

The mountains are forecasted to get between two and five feet of snow while the foothills may see up to a foot. Additionally, the Northern Sacramento Valley, including the Redding and Red Bluff area, may see up to 10 inches.

As the storm moves through, winds are expected to increase overnight Tuesday, bringing gusts up to 50-65 mph. A High Wind Advisory has been issued for the Central Valley. The high winds could knock down trees and power lines as well as create difficult driving conditions.

The LNU and SCU Complex burn scars are also under Flash Flood Watches from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Heavy rainfall in the areas could cause debris flow and may prompt evacuations locally.

