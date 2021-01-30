SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California surpassed the grim mark of 40,000 coronavirus-related deaths over the course of the pandemic, meaning approximately 1 in every 1,000 residents has died from the virus.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the state has recorded 40,663 COVID-19 deaths as of 6 p.m. on Saturday. The state also reported over 3.3 million positive cases.
Just this week, California public health officials lifted the statewide regional stay-at-home order impacting areas with less than 15% ICU capacity. The decision moved the entire state back to the state’s four-tier Blueprint For A Safer Economy.
As of Jan. 26, 54 of the state’s 58 counties were in the purple tier, the most restrictive tier in the system, which impacts 99.9 % of California’s 40 million residents, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The only state with more coronavirus-related deaths is New York, with over 43,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.
