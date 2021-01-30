PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Officials confirmed the coronavirus vaccine was not the cause of death of a man who died hours after receiving the shot, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.
The sheriff’s office said investigators learned the man – a 64-year-old healthcare worker from the area – had recently been diagnosed with the virus and had underlying health conditions.
He died on January 21 several hours after receiving the vaccine.
The sheriff’s office said the man began experiencing side effects and had been exhibiting symptoms of illness at the time the shot was given.
Following the initial news of the man’s death and the investigation into the vaccine as a potential cause, community members began to question the safety of the vaccine.
In addition to Saturday’s update, the sheriff’s office issued an apology to the public.
“We would also like to take this moment to sincerely apologize for some of the Facebook comments made by our agency after we first informed the community of this incident,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “We realize how they were taken by the public, and it should not have happened.”
More from CBS Sacramento: