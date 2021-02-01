LODI (CBS13) – Three people have been arrested in Lodi in connection to a catalytic converter theft. It was the persistence of the victim that helped bring the three to justice.

Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, someone called police reporting a catalytic converter had been stolen from their vehicle and that two men who stole it and had just run away.

Lodi police officers arrived at the location and were directed to a vehicle that was left behind by the suspects. Just over an hour later, police were told that the victim of the theft had found the suspects hiding in bushes in the area of Stockton Street and Mullen Way.

Officers arrived and arrested Jesus Garcia-Altamarino, 35, and Edwin Lopez, 24, both from Stockton, for grand theft and conspiracy.

Garcia-Altamarino also had several warrants for his arrest. Detectives served search warrants at the suspects’ motel room in the 2500 block of Piccoli Road in Stockton. During the search, they also arrested 31-year-old Crystal Ortega on grand theft, conspiracy, and drug charges.