SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Homeless Union is pushing to recall Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
The union says that Steinberg could have used his authority to order buildings to open for the homeless during this week’s storm. The group says he should have done more to save lives.
“Mayor Darrell Steinberg can shed all the crocodile tears he wants, but he has admitted responsibility and will now be held accountable for failing to provide indoor shelter as last week’s storms carved a path of destruction and death in Sacramento’s Homeless Community,” the group said in a news release.
The union held a press conference over Zoom on Sunday.
“We knew the storm was coming. The office of emergency management let people know the storm was coming. Winds of 60 miles per hour. He did not use his authority as mayor to protect the 11,000 people on the streets of Sacramento,” said union President Crystal Sanchez.
Sanchez said Steinberg “has 72 hours to resign or we start the recall.”
Mayor Steinberg is also the chair of a statewide commission on homelessness.
More from CBS Sacramento: