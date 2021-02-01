OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There’s a new ride on Front Street. A carousel was installed on the Old Sacramento Waterfront over the weekend.

Officials say a young boy who was not tall enough to ride the nearby Waterfront Wheel wrote a letter to the city asking for the carousel to be added.

“There was a youngster who had written a letter to the downtown association saying, ‘The Ferris wheel is awesome, can you please, please put in a carousel?'” Harry Mason with Midway of Fun said. “We’re thrilled cause now we have an attraction that is good for the smaller ones that didn’t meet the height requirement to ride the Ferris wheel.”

The waterfront wheel and the Front Street carousel are open every day. Each cost $6 to ride.

Both attractions are open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

Riders must be at least 42″ tall to ride on the Waterfront Wheel and at least 36″ tall to ride alone on the carousel. Children under 36″ can ride with an adult.

More from CBS Sacramento: