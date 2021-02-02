  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:drugs, U.S. Coast Guard

SAN DIEGO (AP/CBS13) — An estimated $211 million worth of cocaine and marijuana seized by the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy from smuggling vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

The 11,400 pounds (5,171 kilograms) of cocaine and 9,000 pounds (4,082 kilograms) of marijuana was offloaded from the USS Gabrielle Giffords on Monday, a Coast Guard statement said.

The Navy ship and the Coast Guard cutters Seneca, Legare and Spencer made the seizures between October and December.

More from CBS Sacramento:

The interdiction effort is aimed at supply networks in Central and South America.

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.