ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Hundreds of law enforcement personnel paid tribute on Wednesday to one of their own who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The body of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Gibson arrived at Bayside Church in Roseville for a special memorial service. Gibson was shot and killed in a shootout at Cal Expo last month.

The six-year veteran of the force leaves behind a wife baby girl, who donned a blue ribbon on her headband in honor of her father.

“It doesn’t get easier,” said Capt. Jim Barnes with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Barnes was Gibson’s commander as he was coming up through the ranks. He says the show of solidarity at these memorial services is important.

“We get to show the family that law enforcement professionals show up from around the region and state in support. That’s where the strength comes in to continue this job, because it is a noble profession,” he said.

Traditionally, law enforcement wraps their arms around the family of a fallen officer – but COVID canceled a large indoor service. The sanctuary can seat 3,000, but accommodated just a third of that due to social distancing.

“This is what we tell our families—the support that will be there for them if something were to happen. And this is a sign of that support,” said Barnes.

Outside, law enforcement watched the service online from their vehicles – as did many in the community who lined the streets in front of the church.

“I have friends who are officers and deputies with the sheriff’s department and I just wanted to come out and show my love and support for them,” said Kim Rossiter.

Flags were held high to honor a deputy held in high regard, even to those who never knew him.

“This guy gave everything he had for his community. His family has lost a husband, father and a son,” Rossiter said.

A procession led Gibson’s to the East Lawn Memorial grounds after the memorial. There, a private graveside service was held as Gibson was laid to rest.