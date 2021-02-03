SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Vacaville Police have released the identity of one of the victims killed in a double homicide over the weekend.

Police confirm 26-year-old Savannah Theberge, a mother of a 4-year-old boy, was killed. At this time, they aren’t releasing the identity of the 15-year-old girl per the request of her family.

In the meantime, we’re learning that the teen was once a student in Elk Grove.

The accused killer Raymond Weber appeared in court Tuesday. CBS13 was inside the courtroom where only pictures allowed. Weber wearing a gray and white striped jail uniform went before a judge. His face was covered with a blue mask.

He faces several charges including two counts of first-degree murder.

Savannah Theberge was killed days before what would’ve been her 27th birthday. Her mother Enyaw Taylor-Theberge is heartbroken over her daughter’s death.

“Just how much I love her and how much she means to me and I just wish I could hold her one more time,” she said

Meantime, the principal of Elk Grove High School sent a letter about the death of the 15-year-old reminding families about resources are available.

Weber is being held without bail. His next court appearance is in three weeks. His lawyer is requesting a competency assessment.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Vacaville police say they are looking into human trafficking as a factor in what led up to the victims’ deaths.

Beth Hassett, the CEO of the nonprofit WEAVE which works with sexual assault survivors, says in most human trafficking cases, the victim does not realize what is happening.

“The person that is going to traffic them starts to groom them. Perhaps build trust with them, starts a relationship and really lures them away from the stability that they have to the streets and then they run away,” Hassett said.

With the average age of a woman first being trafficked ranging from 12 to 14, Hassett says caretakers should look for these warning signs.

“If the person has a much older boyfriend, that is one thing. If they are coming home with new shoes, getting their hair done, their fingernails, if they are gone for long swaths of time, skipping school, all those types of signs. Another thing we see is changing their cell phone numbers often,” she said.

She says the best thing to do is talk to your children.

“Talk about self-esteem and making your own choices, that sort of thing. If somebody is a trusted adult in the child’s life that can make a huge difference, as they make choices about whether they trust someone or not,” Hassett said. “It can escalate very quickly and I think making sure these kids have somebody in their lives that they can reach out to if something is happening to them is a critical thing.”