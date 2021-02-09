SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man killed in a fire at a North Sacramento single-story four-plex over the weekend has been identified.
Early Sunday morning, Sacramento Fire said crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of Altos Avenue near Richardson Village Park and found flames had spread from one unit of a four-plex to an attic that sits over all units.
Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, but a man was later found in one of the units. He was pronounced dead.
On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 65-year-old James Bischoff. His exact cause of death was still undetermined.
No other injuries were reported in the fire.
Exactly what started the fire is also still under investigation.